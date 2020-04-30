DARLINGTON -- Ronald "Ronnie" C. Williams, age 65, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Ronnie may do so Friday, May 1st between 1-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born December 5, 1954, Ronnie was the son of the late Shelton and Louise Williams. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Ronnie worked as a deliverer for Merita Bread for over 40 years and was known as "The Bread Man".Surviving are his wife, Elaine Pope Williams; son, Lance Williams; daughter, Amy Williams; grandchildren, David, Fallon, Jaxon, and Carsyn Williams.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
