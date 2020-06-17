Ronald Glenn Sasso, 73, of Florence, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.He was born in Farmington, PA a son of the late Isaiah Sasso and Beverly Richardson Sasso. He was a long distance truck driver with CF and Yellow Freight for over 30 years. He was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple where he was an invaluable leader in the Prison Ministry, group leader in the Reformers Unanimous Ministry, served as an usher, and a volunteer at the House of Hope. He was a faithful witness and consistent soul winner.Surviving are his wife, Ann Swarthout Sasso of Florence; daughters, Lynn (John) Springman, Karen (Chris) Stefanowich, and Julie (Mike) Coker; son, Jeffrey (Ann) Harbot; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Diane (Charles) Fischer.The family will receive friends from 10 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Florence Baptist Temple with the service to be held in the church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
