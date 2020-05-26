Ronald Douglas Gibbs, 73, of Florence, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Mr. Gibbs was born a son of the late Hilda Barbour Gibbs and Forrest Douglas Gibbs. He was a member of the USMC Reserves and a graduate of Virginia Polytechnical Institute (Virginia Tech). Mr. Gibbs was a retired Nuclear Engineer and had worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Norfolk, VA and for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Atlanta. He was an avid golfer.He is survived by his wife, Judith Forehand Gibbs; daughters, Dr. Michele Phipps (Dr. Noel) of Florence and Jeanine Leigh Garvie (James) of Atlanta; six grandchildren, William Lange Phipps, Catherine Noel Phipps, Forrest Paul Phipps, Parker Henry Phipps, John James Garvie and Grace Charlotte Garvie; brother, Gary Gibbs of Blacksburg, VA and sister, Deborah Gibbs of Chesapeake, VA. A Private Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Although the family will not be present, friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 am 4 pm Wednesday, May 27th through Saturday, May 30th, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.