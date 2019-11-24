LAKE CITY -- Ronald O. Cantey, 81, husband of the late Pansy Kirby Cantey, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home in Lake City surrounded by his family.Mr. Cantey was born on August 6, 1938 in Florence County, son of the late Louie Harvey Cantey and Mattie Matthews Cantey. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps for over 13 years, serving as a Platoon Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Mr. Cantey also was a Decorated Sniper, and at one time held the world record. Mr. Cantey was the retired manager of Scottswood Plantation and owner of C-Land Kennels and Stables. He enjoyed family time and was very talented at raising and training bird dogs. Surviving are his children, Ronald Clifton (Faye) Cantey and Rhonda Cantey Lockamy, both of Lake City, and Scott O. (Tammy) Cantey of Coward; grandchildren, Alton Davis, Shawn Lockamy, Matt Lockamy, Clifton Cantey, Heather Filyaw, Lance (Whitley) Weatherford, Kacey Cantey and Dustin (Jennifer) Powell; nine great grandchildren; two step grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; brother, Allen Cantey of Lake City; a sister-in-law, Willerea Cantey; and his beloved Boykin, Boy. Mr. Cantey was preceded in death by one grandchild; one great-grandchild and a brother, Ralston Cantey. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. Burial, with Full Military Honors, will follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Monday, November 25, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Holiness Church, 143 West Camp Branch Road, Scranton, SC 29591.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

