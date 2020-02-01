Ronald Bruce Allen, 73, of Effingham, SC passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.Mr. Allen was born in Effingham, SC a son of the late Melvin Allen and Mildred Floyd Allen. He was a US Army veteran and owner and operator of Allen Home Improvements. Ronald was a member of Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church and a great inspiration to his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.Surviving are his wife, Eliska Vaught Allen of Effingham; sons, Ronnie (Amber) Allen of Florence, and Tommy (Sarah) Vaught of Lake Placid, FL; daughters, Rhonda (Michael) Holland and Heidi (Fred) Gore, both of Florence; ten grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin (Bert) Allen, Jr. of Effingham and Phil (Bobbie) Allen of Johnsonville; sister, Ernestine (Bobby) Kirby of Cades.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery with military honors directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 3
Graveside Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Florence National Cemetery
803 National Cemetery Road
Florence, SC 29506
803 National Cemetery Road
Florence, SC 29506
