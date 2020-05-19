Ronald Ashley Deas, 92, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. He was born in Florence Co., a son of the late Wilson Edward Deas, Sr. and Mable Flowers Deas. He is also predeceased by his loving wife in 2019, Mary Ellen Miller Deas; two brothers, Wilson Edward Deas, Jr. and Aubrey Deas. Mr. Deas was a member of our country's great generation having served in the US Marine Corps during WWII. He retired from CSX Railroad. He was a charter member of College Park Baptist Church and was a current member of Calvary Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Deas (Steve) Davidson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Due to current COVID-19 standards we will be observing social distancing. A live stream of the service can be viewed on the Mount Hope Facebook page. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.