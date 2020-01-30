FLORENCE -- Roger Wayne Dorn, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in McLeod Hospital following an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, February, 2020 at Florence Baptist Temple in Florence, with burial at Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery in Olanta, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Born in McCormick County, he was the son of the late George Edward Dorn and Mary Esma Rogers Dorn. He was retired editor for a business journal, and also worked for time at Dilmar Oil Company. He served in the Army, and was a member of Florence Baptist Temple. Mr. Dorn was a graduate of Wofford College and a volunteer in the media center of Florence Baptist Temple. He loved to decorate for Christmas, he loved to cook, and he loved his Westie dog Empress Maya Dorn. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife "the love of his life" Susan Welch Dorn; and one brother, Obie Rhett Dorn. He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Bo) Turner of Florence; one son, Dwight (Karen) Milliken Jr. of Florence; three sisters, Vera Iris Dorn of Edgefield, Syble D. Lindler of Orangeburg, and Jean D. Smith of Greenwood; one sister-in-law, Betty Houser Dorn of Prosperity; one brother John "Buddy" (Bonnie) Dorn; a beloved granddaughter Courtney Turner (Kyle) Lewis; two special nieces, Connie (Donnie) Bagwell and Susie (Alvin) Pennington; a number of great nieces and nephews; and his dog Empress Maya Dorn, a Westie. Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
