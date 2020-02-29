Ms. Robin Louise Beard retired Teacher (Brockington Elementary School, Timmonsville, SC) died on February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 11AM Monday March 2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Rev. LL Cain is the Pastor. Services will be conducted by Bowman's Funeral Home. The family is receiving friends at 318 North Tanyard Street, Timmonsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Robin Beard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
