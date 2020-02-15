Robert William Nance, 88, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mr. Nance was born the son of the late Gatsy Victoria Nance and John Nance. He was a retired supervisor from Swift Meat Packing. Mr. Nance was a member of Cerro Gordo Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Carlton Nance and Donald Nance; and sister, Jackie Nance Heflin.Mr. Nance is survived by his wife, Carrie Lou Green Nance; brother, Douglas Nance, and sister, Lois Nance Green, both of Cerro Gordo, NC.Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will immediately follow.Family will receive friends from 2:00 PM 3:00 PM on Monday at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Nance as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

