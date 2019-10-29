LANCASTER -- Mr. Robert Anthony Viola, Sr. age 63, passed away Sun, Oct 27, 2019 at his home. He was born April 14, 1956 in Rock Hill, SC, a son of the late Richard Donald Viola, Sr and Helen Ward Viola and was the husband of Stephanie Nicole "Nikki" Broach Viola. Robert served in the United States Navy. He loved his family, the Gamecocks, coaching his sons travel, Dixie baseball and football, and spent many years on the golf course and was PGA certified. Robert was one of a kind, a fighter for his health and his children, a very strong-willed man. He was a Mason with Hampton Lodge 204. Robert was a member at Second Baptist Church-Lancaster and a former member at Friendship United Methodist Church in Florence. Robert is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nikki Viola; two sons, Robert Anthony "Tony" Viola, Jr. (April) of Florence, and Michael Brooks Viola of Lancaster; two daughters, Lynsay Viola Shumpert (Ryan) of Swansea, SC, and Stephanie Drew Viola; the "Poppy" to Landon and Lawson Shumpert; a sister, Elsie Viola (Andy); and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 pm Fri, Nov 1, 2019 at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Hwy., Lancaster, SC 29720. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Robert will be 2:00 pm Sat, Nov 2, 2019 at Friendship United Methodist Church, 5422 East Old Marion Highway, Florence, SC officiated by Rev. Preston Grimsley. An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Robert Viola.
