Mr. Robert Keith Tilton, age 62, husband of Mrs. Carolyn Martin Tilton, unexpectedly passed away January 2, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Tilton was born October 16, 1957 a son of Polly McGee Tilton and the late Loyis Robert Tilton. He was also predeceased by one daughter, Summer Dawn Lambert, and one sister, Lynn Simpson. Mr. Tilton attended Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church. He loved fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. In addition to his wife of the home, Mr. Tilton is survived by two sons, Keith Tilton Jr. of Florence, William (Tracy) Lambert of Galivants Ferry, one daughter, Chasity (Chris) Stamey of Kansas City, two sisters, Cheryl Isgett of Florence, Teresa Wilson of New York, eight grandchildren, Ryan Stamey, Justice Stamey, Blade Stamey, Tyler Dudley, Martin Lambert, Daniel Lambert, Isaac Lambert Jesse Lambert, one great grandchild, Paris Stamey, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Timmy Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:30-1:45 PM. Memorials can be made in Mr. Tilton's Memory to Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4714 Nichols Hwy. Galivants Ferry, SC 29544. Sign an online guestbook at www.johnsofuneralhomeofaynor.com. Mr. Tilton and his family are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home of 290 9th Ave. Aynor. (843)358-5800
Robert Tilton
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:30PM-1:45PM
Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church
1782 Barnhill Road
Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Trolly Freewill Baptist Church
1782 Barnhill Road
Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
Jan 6
Burial
Monday, January 6, 2020
12:00AM
Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery
2775 Barnhill Road
Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
