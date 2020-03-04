Robert "Peanut" Eric McElroy, Sr., 56, of Darlington, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.Mr. McElroy was born a son of Bonnie "Cookie" Skipper Boatwright of Hartsville and the late Richard L. Boatwright. He was a motorcycle mechanic for Yamaha/Kawaski and was an avid drag racer with IHRA. Mr. McElroy was a member of South Florence Baptist Church.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lori Barton McElroy of Darlington; son, Robert E. McElroy, Jr. of Darlington; daughter, Kimberly Michelle McElroy of Darlington; several special children and a special grandson. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 4:00 PM 5:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

