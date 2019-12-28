Robert L. Hunsucker, 69, of Florence, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.Mr. Hunsucker was born in Mullins, SC, son of the late Fred Hunsucker and Eva Ammons Hunsucker. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a material handler for Roche Carolina until his retirement in 2012 after 19 years. He was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist Men and served on numerous committees. He enjoyed working with the youth and was active with Vacation Bible School, the Salkehatchie youth camp and the Santahatchie youth camp in Florence. Robert was a humble man whose greatest joy was his family and spending time in his workshop.He was preceded in death by his parents and by his nephew, Eric Hunsucker.Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Dena Weirich Hunsucker; daughters, Kelly (Erich) Haskell of Lugoff, SC and Polly Price of Florence; grandchildren, Lauren Madison Haskell, Gracee Price, and Emma Price; brother, Freddie (Jeannie) Hunsucker of Conyers, GA; niece, Amy (Tim) Coursey; nephew, Paul Hunsucker.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Cancer Center or to the McLeod Hospice House at www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will receive friends from 11 12 noon Monday, December 30, 2019 at Pisgah United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
