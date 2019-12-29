Robert Ira Henry, 75, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.Mr. Henry was born in Indian Head, PA, son of Ira Henry and Hattie Crawford Henry. He was a retired coal miner from Pennsylvania. He and his wife moved to SC in 2000 to be with their daughter, Shelly, and grandchildren. Robert was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his granddaughters.He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, and his wife of 49 years, Grace Henry, who passed away November 6, 2018.Surviving are his daughters, Shelly (Jan) Vodrazka of Florence, and Kelly (Michael) Campbell of Derry, PA; grandchildren, McKenzie Grace Gallo, Madison Lynn Gallo, and Lauren Elizabeth Campbell, and sister, Gladys (Patsy) Gales of Burton, West Virginia.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, and the New Generation of Florence, 2111 W. Jody Road, Florence, SC 29501.A Celebration of Life and Visitation will be held January 3, 2020 at his home from 6 8 pm.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
