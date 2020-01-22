Robert Kent Field, 42, of Pawleys Island, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020.Kent was born in Florence, SC, the son of Robert Field and Yvonne Field. He graduated from Horry Georgetown Technical College with a degree in Golf Course Management. He was a graduate of South Florence High School. Kent was dedicated to his craft and was an expert in his field. He worked at many golf courses in The Grand Strand area and his hometown of Florence, most recently The Heritage Club in Pawleys Island since 2010. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Yvonne Free Field, grandparents, Charles and Alice Field.Surviving are his father, Rob Field; a sister, Mary Alice Dewitt (Jonathan); two nephews, Charlie and Davis Dewitt; grandparents, Phin and Mary Free; uncles, Jack Field (Tammy), Barry Free (Lisa), Larry Free (Terry), Jimmy Free (Linda); numerous cousins and a multitude of loving loyal lifetime friends. He was an avid golfer, loved his family, friends and dogs. Kent never met a stranger and he welcomed everyone with a warm smile and kind word. His kindness and generosity will never be forgotten as his spirit will live in the hearts of all that new him and called him friend.A Celebration of Life will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Heritage Club in Pawleys Island.Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.comGoldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Field as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.