Rita Carmon Reigel, 61, entered into her eternal rest on January 8, 2020. She married her husband, Randy, on January 10, 1978 and they traveled the world as an Air Force family. In her younger years, she was an avid runner and continued to be an enthusiastic reader all her life, frequently reading around 3 books a week.She is survived by her husband, Randy Reigel; daughter, Rebecca (Kevin) Barfield; grandchildren, Kaylee Reigel and Konnor Barfield; brothers, Chris (Anne) Carmon, Allen (Carolyn) Carmon, Johnny (Jane) Carmon; sisters, Ann King, Linda (Gene) Gibson, Betty (Wayne) Ham; brother-in-law, Jobbie (Kathy) Lee; sister-in-law, Jackie (Mike) Scioli; and many loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Friar Carmon; father, Hoyt L. Carmon; sister, Connie Carmon Lee; and brother-in-law, Terry King. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the home of Ann King at 6312 Anderson Field Road in Effingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Reigel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

