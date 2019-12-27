Rita A. Lockard Glenn, 65, of Florence, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.Mrs. Glenn was born in West Virginia, daughter of the late Charles A. Lockard and Dolly Mae Bolen Lockard. She loved her family and was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God where she loved being active in the children's ministry and was a former Sonbeams teacher.Surviving are her husband of 48 years, the love of her life, Earl Glenn; son, Jamie Glenn, Jr.; daughter, Cherie Glenn (Chuck) McDonald; grandchildren, Breanna (Adam) Muse and Joshua (Mariah) Helms; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Muse, Rylee Suggs, Ravyn Suggs, Addyson Helms, and Alayah Helms; brother, Bill Lockard and sister, Reba Lockard.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Palmetto Street Church of God with the service to be held at 3:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
