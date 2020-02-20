"Ricky" Richard Lawrence Anderson, 59, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Anderson was born a son of the late Ruby Lamb Johnson and John Johnson. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Repairs and Anderson Mobile Home Park and was a skilled carpenter. Telling jokes and making people laugh were his favorite things to do. Mr. Anderson played guitar and was a wonderful singer and had one published 45 record.Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor Anderson; children, Katie Lee (Timmy) and Kelly Quiahua (Hector); four grandchildren, Khloe and Anniston-Kate Lee and Bella and Anthony Valdivia; sister, Norma Jean Floyd and two nephews, Frankie Davis (Morgan) and Adam Floyd (Terri Lynn). Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.
