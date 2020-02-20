"Ricky" Richard Lawrence Anderson, 59, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mr. Anderson was born a son of the late Ruby Lamb Johnson and John Johnson. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Repairs and Anderson Mobile Home Park and was a skilled carpenter. Telling jokes and making people laugh were his favorite things to do. Mr. Anderson played guitar and was a wonderful singer and had one published 45 record.Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Linda Taylor Anderson; children, Katie Lee (Timmy) and Kelly Quiahua (Hector); four grandchildren, Khloe and Anniston-Kate Lee and Bella and Anthony Valdivia; sister, Norma Jean Floyd and two nephews, Frankie Davis (Morgan) and Adam Floyd (Terri Lynn). Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

To send flowers to the family of Richard Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Richard's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.