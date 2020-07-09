Richard C. "Rick" Matthews, 66, of Darlington died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.A memorial service will be held at a later time. Rick was born in Lake City, South Carolina. He was the son of Alice Matthews. Rick graduated from Lake City High School and attended Fayetteville Technical College. After college he became a licensed Funeral Director and worked at Kistler Funeral Home in Darlington. He worked for Fiber Industries and for the South Carolina Department of Corrections.Rick had many hobbies over the years to include playing competitive bingo, racing go-carts, cat competitions, gun collecting, buying and selling stock, riding his motorcycle, and bowling.Rick is survived by his wife, Eula Mae Matthews; his sister Betty Corkwell and husband Larry, of Continenal, Ohio; his sister in law, Carolyn Seitman and husband Tom; his brother in law, Van Lloyd; his niece Brandy Nichols and husband Jeffrey, and his Nephew D.J. Jackson, who were like his own children.He is predeceased by his brother, Roger Wayne Matthews.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Society, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551.Arrangements are being handled by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington.

