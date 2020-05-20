Richard Michael Shattles, 63, of Bishopville, SC, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Mr. Shattles was born a son of the late Sue McGee Shattles and Claude Shattles. . He graduated from West Florence High School. He worked for Fiber Industries for ten years before becoming disabled. Mr. Shattles loved the Lord, the beach and fishing. He is survived by his sisters, Kim Shattles of Winston-Salem, NC and Debra Shattles Huggins (Marshall) of Florence; two nephews, Brandon Chrapek and Chantz Huggins and a niece, Leslie Willard. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
