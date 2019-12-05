Richard James Bryant, 72, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mr. Bryant was born the son of the late Daisy Estelle Register Bryant and William Harvey Bryant. He was a self-employed long distance truck driver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-daughter, Donna Kaye Lamb; sister, Willie Jean Bryant, and brother, Ronald Lee Bryant. Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Nettie Lee Collins Bryant; son, Richard J. Bryant, Jr. (Wendy) of Effingham; step-son, Curtis Wayne Lamb (Kelly) of Florence; step-daughters, Judith Gaye West (Clint) and Terri Lamb Conner, both of Florence; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, William F. Bryant (LaRene) of West Columbia and sisters, Valarie Hodges and Annelle Hutchinson of Pamplico. Family will receive friends from 1:30 PM 3:00 PM on Sunday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway, SC on Monday, December 9th.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

