Richard Duane Metzgar, 74, of Florence, SC passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.Mr. Metzgar was born in Crawford, PA a son of the late Robert Metzgar and Marie Browder Metzgar. He had served in the US Army as an Airborne Infantryman at Fort Bragg before transferring to the US Navy to become a Sea Bee and completing 22 years of service. After retiring from the Navy he was the owner and operator of Wilson's Knife Shop.Surviving are his wife, Alice Faye Powell Metzgar; daughters, Elizabeth Soles, Rhonda Dennis, and April (John) Schuchmann; grandchildren, Jerry Dennis, Brandon Dennis, P.J. (Whitney) Soles, Katie Schuchman, and Megan Schuchman; great-grandchild, Trey Soles; brother, Bruce Metzgar.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will receive friends from 6 8 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

