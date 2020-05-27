FLORENCE -- On May 25, 2020, Richard left this earth and his loving family and stepped into an eternity with his Heavenly Father. His eternity in Christ was secured many years ago, and his faith has now become sight. A Private graveside service was Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lake City Cemetery, Lake City, SC.Richard was the youngest of nine children. Richard attended Gaskins School and graduated from Lake City High School in 1951. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years. Once honorably discharged, he returned home to work on the family farm before going to work at the Charleston Air Force Base. After continuing to serve his country 34 years as a propeller and jet engine mechanic, he retired in 1990. Aside from spending time with his family, "Granddaddy" enjoyed growing all sorts of things, walking fields searching for arrowheads, researching family genealogy, square dancing, and watching Westerns and old war movies. He earned a two year degree in Horticulture Science from Trident Technical College and was also a certified Master Gardener. Richard was a kind and loving son, brother, husband, uncle, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Donna L. Porter; parents, Archie H. Porter and Sula Cameron Porter; siblings Woodrow Porter, Archie Porter, Jesse Porter, Harold Porter, Lou Etta Brady, Murray Porter, and Lawrence Porter.Surviving are his son, Richie Porter (Janet); daughter, Jenny Pierce; grandson, Cameron Porter (Sara); grandson, Chase Porter; sister, Russel Manning; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family is grateful to the staff at Bethea Retirement Center and McLeod Hospice for their love and care the past several years. Richard and his family ask that Memorials be made to The Gideons International, P O Box 922, Florence, SC 29501 in support of their mission to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
