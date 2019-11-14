Funeral service for Rev. Tyrone Shedrick Byrd will be 12 noon Saturday in the Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.Rev. T. S. Byrd began his journey in Timmonsville, SC 47 years ago and took his final flight on Friday, November 8, 2019 in New Hanover Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. He served as the illustrious pastor of the Sandy Grove Baptist Church for 18 years. A native of Timmonsville, SC, he was born to the late Maxzella and Alease Benjamin Byrd, Sr. on March 10, 1972 in Florence County, SC. He was a graduate of West Florence High School and Francis Marion University of Florence, S.C. where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He did further studies at Shaw University Divinity School. Rev. Byrd was licensed and ordained to the gospel ministry by Savannah Grove Baptist Church of Effingham, SC. He was called to lead the Sandy Grove Baptist Church family in July 2001. He held memberships in the Progressive National Baptist Convention, General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, NAACP, Crown Masonic Lodge #383 and former member of Robeson County Department of Social Services Board. He was also the former Vice Moderator of the Lumber River Baptist Association. In addition to his ministry assignment he had agriculture and timber interest in the operation of Byrd Family Farms. Rev. Byrd was a former employee of Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home and Tidewater Land and Timber Company.Survivors include: his wife Lachricia Edwards-Byrd; his daughter Jordan Madison Byrd; one sister Jeronell Byrd Sawyer (Mack) of Spartanburg, SC; two brothers, Jenarry Byrd (Nikita) of Monks Corner, SC and Maxzella Byrd, Jr. of Timmonsville, SC; mother and father-in-law Rev. Jerry and Rena Mae Edwards of Greeleyville, SC ; two sisters-in-law; 4 brothers-in-law; eight aunts ;eight uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a global network of colleagues, and friends.Rev. Byrd will lie in repose from 11 AM to 12 PM prior to service in the church.
