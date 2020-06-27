A Celebration of Life for Reverend Dr. Ira Timmons, Jr. will be conducted 9:00 AM, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. He died on Monday, June 22nd at his residence after an illness.Ira was born on July 22, 1933 in Pamplico, SC to Ira Sr. and Carrie Hugee Timmons. He was educated in the Florence County Public Schools. After high school, Ira enlisted in the United States Army in 1954. He served his country during the Korean Conflict, obtaining the rank of Corporal. While in the Army he served as an electronics and radio operator. Corporal Timmons served until 1956 when he was honorably discharged.In 1977, Rev. Timmons began his first pastorate at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsville, SC. After Pastoral services at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Timmons founded and established the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church in 1993 and served as Pastor until his demise. Rev. Timmons pastored for a total of 43 years of continuous service. He also served as Moderator for Pee Dee Baptist Association #2, and he was a member of District 13 South Carolina Grand United Order of Oddfellows of America for over 30 years. He was the past District Grand Master.Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Naomi Robinson Timmons; one daughter, Omijean Timmons (Jerry) Sanders; one grandson, Dashawn Timmons; one brother, Legette (Juralene) Timmons; one sister-in-law, Inez Robinson Munnerlyn; one brother-in-law, Bert, Jr. (Wilma) Robinson; three nieces; two nephews; and host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 9 am-12 pm today at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. and later from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at Hines Funeral Home, Hartsville. Due to the health risks involved with COVID-19, the Timmons Family is not receiving visitors at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ideal Funeral Parlor, C/O The Timmons Family, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
