DARLINGTON -- Rebecca W. Bass, age 36, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 on Thursday at Belk Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Due to concerns about COVID-19, the family understands if you are unable to visit at this time, and they appreciate your thoughts and prayers.To know Becca was to love her. She was the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, and friend that anybody could have. She poured her heart into helping every single person she knew. She was a precious soul who brought the brightest light everywhere she went: all the way from Bonaroo to 120 Sanders Street in Darlington, SC. Her biggest loves were her fiancé and her children. She graduated from high school after spending her senior year in Lyon, France during a student exchange program. Following that she graduated with a bachelors in science from Midlands Tech in Columbia. From there she moved to Charleston to pursue her love of cooking in culinary school. And man did she know how to cook! She recently began "hunting" Rae Dunn items and met friends all over the country-and she would even help them anyway she could. Her biggest passion was spending time at the beach searching for shells and sharks teeth. She would break her back to host and entertain her family and friends during holidays because she loved us so much and wanted nothing more than to have us all together. How lucky we are to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. Surviving are her mother, Cindy Griggs Bass of Florence, her father and step-mother, Steve and Rebecca Moore Bass of Florence, her fiancé Jamie Weatherford, children: Austin Weatherford and Cheyenne Weatherford., her siblings, Katie (Matthew) Norris, Will (Krista) Bass, all of Florence, grandmothers, Betty Bass and Faye Griggs, nieces and nephews, Kennly, Maddie, Noah and Stokes, and her canine companions, Gunner and Pearl.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Darlington Humane Society, PO Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Bass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
