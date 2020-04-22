MARION -- Reaves Ham Gasque, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at MUSC of Marion after an illness. Funeral Services will be held for family only at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens.Mr. Gasque was born in Marion, a son of the late Thomas Jefferson Gasque and Margaret Reaves Gasque. He was a graduate of Wofford College. Mr. Reaves worked in insurance before retiring. He was a member of Marion First United Methodist Church. Reaves was an avid runner for many years. He ran many marathons and those were some of his proudest moments. He loved to travel, and he shared this love with many of his friends. He lived a very full and exciting life, but his greatest joy was his family and friends. He was the most generous, loving father and husband and he will be missed by the many people who dearly loved him. Surviving are his wife, Marsha S. Gasque of the home; sons, David Gasque (Sherrie) of Marion, SC and Jamie Soles (Megan Sawyer) of Murrells Inlet, SC; daughter, Ashley Soles of Marion, SC; brother, Tom Gasque (Alice); sisters, Dorothy Smith (Sheldon, predeceased) and Ann Depta; and seven grandchildren. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Reaves Gasque as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
