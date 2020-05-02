DARLINGTON -- Raymond "Ray" L. Galloway, age 71, passed away at home on Saturday, May 02, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 4th at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be observing social distancing regulations during the service. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Ray, or sign the guestbook may do so Sunday between 3-6 PM, or send an online condolence at www.belkfuneralhome.com. Mr. Galloway was born in Darlington County, the son of the late Raymond L. Galloway and Elizabeth Goodson Galloway. He was a graduate of St. John's High School and Clemson University with a degree in Agriculture Education. Ray taught school for five years, and then returned to farm with his father, where he worked happily for his remaining years with his sons. He was active locally and at the State level in the SC Young Farmers Association, and SC Farm Bureau. He was a lifetime member of Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, Treasurer and member of the Board of Trustees.Surviving are his wife, Janis Parrott Galloway; two sons, Les (Kelly) Galloway and Ryan (Dohnia) Galloway, both of Darlington; a sister, Emily (Kem) Lunn of Greenwood; and four grandchildren, Logan Galloway, Luke Galloway, Dohnia Elizabeth Galloway, and Goodson Galloway.Memorials may be made to Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia St. Darlington, SC 29532; or to a charity of one's choice.
