HANNAH -- Mr. Ray M. Turner, 89, husband of the late Ramona Cox Turner, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home, after an illness.Mr. Turner was born on August 26, 1930 in Florence County, a son of the late Joseph Otley Turner & Pearl Powell Turner. He was a member of Union Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member while he was able to attend, the Union Baptist Church Brotherhood & the Men's Sunday School Class. He was a retired farmer & loved to hunt & fish. Surviving are his daughter, Ellen Turner (Kenny) Poston; son, Raymond (Teresa) Turner; grandchildren, Amy Altman (Merritt) Evans, Abby Foxworth & Shanda Poston (John) Barringer; great grandchildren, Nicholas Evans, William Dennis & Aaliyah Dennis & Gage Barringer; one brother, Norman (Nancy "Dolly") Turner; Cornelia Poston, who was like a daughter & long term caregiver, Torie Miller. Mr. Turner was predeceased by his siblings, Joseph Turner, Carl Turner. Talmadge Turner, Nelson Turner, Preston Turner, Kate Altman & Carolyn Eaddy.Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Union Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 3:00 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Union Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Dara Locklair and Torie Miller for their loving care for our father. Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 1101 Highway 378-Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.(Please sign our guestbook on line @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
