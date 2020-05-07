Ray L. Gray, 77, of Florence, SC passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.Mr. Gray was born in Florence, SC a son of the late James Dudley Gray and Lenease Coker Gray. He was a graduate of Lake City High School and Francis Marion University. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where he was a member of the Light Bearers Sunday School class. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a Shriner, and a Mason.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Legrand Gray, LeWayne Gray, LaRue "Rookie" Gray, J.D. Gray, and sisters, Chrystal L. Gray, Virginia G. Gunter, and Evelyn Gray.Surviving are his wife, Virginia Ackerman Gray; son, Brian C. (Jessica) Gray of Florence; daughter, Briana (Darian) Fennell of Florence; grandsons, Christian Fennell, Hunter Fennell, and Dudley Gray; sisters, Ann (Terry) Dennis and Shelby Bell, both of Scranton, and Lila Mae Hanna of Lake City; brother-in-law, Dennis (Gail) Ackerman of Andrews, SC; sister-in-law, Joyce Gray of Lake City; a number of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, especially, Anthony Solis, Dustin Solis, and Derrick Para.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to 15-4 Ministries, 466 W. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501. This is a faith based transition house with which his son, Brian Gray is affiliated.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ray Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
