DARLINGTON -- Randy David Humphries, age 71, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 29th at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 pm at Belk Funeral Home, and other times at 1100 N. Main St. Darlington, SC 29532. Born August 27, 1948, Randy is the son of the late David M. Humphries and Eva Mae Adams Humphries. He was a combat veteran in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He made his living working as a welder, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR. Surviving are his daughter, Candace "Candy" Humphries of Darlington and his brother, Tommy (Sandra) Humphries of Darlington.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James H. Humphries.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
