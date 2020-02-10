Ramona Jean Sills Smith, 91, of Florence, SC, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born in Dunn, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Lonnie B. and Lizzie Ellen Lee Sills. She is also predeceased by her husband, Landis Warren Smith; a daughter, Andrea Smith Robison (Theodore); a grandson, Adam Theodore Robison; and siblings, Hugh Sills, Ray Sills, Wallace Sills, Mary Leonard and Morris B. Sills. Mrs. Smith was retired from Sterchi/Heilig Myers Furniture stores. She was a member of Bethesda Friends Meeting in Dunn, NC, in her earlier years and was a faithful member of John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Florence. Some of her greatest joys were spending time with her family, gardening and tending to her flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Dianne Smith; her son, Landis Jeffrey Smith (Cheryl); four grandchildren, Lee Smith Robison, Laura Jean Miller, Jessica Jean Smith (Christopher), and Ashley Jillian Moose (Jamie); two great-grandchildren, Gabriel Adam Miller and Elliott Christopher Simonson; sister, Marceil Edwards; and a number of special nieces and nephews. A funeral service, directed by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bethesda Friends Meeting in Dunn, NC with burial to follow in the Sills Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Thursday at Bethesda Friends Meeting, just prior to the service. The family will receive friends in Florence from 5 until 7 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to John Calvin Presbyterian Church, to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or the Shriners' Hospital. Please sign the online guest register at www.cainfuneralhome.com or at www.skinnerandsmith.com.
