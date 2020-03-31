Rachel Borkowitz Turner, 83, of Effingham, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.Mrs. Turner was born in Scranton, SC, a daughter of the late James A. and Harriette Galloway Borkowitz. After graduating from Lake City High School, she then attended McLeod Infirmary School of Nursing on a VFW Scholarship, receiving the Surgical Nursing Award in 1957 upon her graduation. She worked for Drs. Baroody, Baroody and O'Bryan for 11 1/2 years and then retired from DHEC Home Health Services after 27 1/2 years. She received the first Home Health Service Award for the state of S.C. in 1988. As a longtime member of Elim Baptist Church, she was a member of the Frances Johnson Circle and the Dorca Sunday School Class, taught Sunday School for many years, was a former GA Group Leader, Group Leader for the Neil Young Circle and former Leader of the Joy Club.Surviving Mrs. Turner are her husband, who she married on September 23, 1956, Carlton E. Turner, Sr. of Effingham; her son, Carlton E. Turner, Jr. of Effingham, her daughter, Lois Elizabeth (Dr. Stuart L.) Schneider of Charlotte; her sisters, Margaret Clark of Port Orange, FL and Marie Stalvey of Timmonsville, her sister-in-law, Leila Borkowitz of Scranton; grandchildren, Amanda Turner, Rachel Stempler (Matthew), Calla Hood (Dave), Marisa Rosen and Meredith Nichols; and great-grandchildren, Levi Rosen, Ellie Stempler and Charlie Stempler.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Borkowitz and Jimmie Borkowitz; sister-in-law, Carol Borowitz; and brother-in-law, William Stalvey.A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the service will be streamed live on the Mount Hope Facebook Page at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 2, 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rachel Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
