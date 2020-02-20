Presley Dylana Turner, 25, of Summerville, passed away at her residence after a brief illness. Presley was born a daughter of Dana Moore Perry and Timothy Turner. She was a member of Florence Baptist Temple and a student at Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bill Moore. In addition to her parents, Presley is survived by her brother, Deuce Perry; sisters, Cienna Turner, Samantha Turner, Charlotte Turner, and Dorian Turner; maternal grandmother, Paula Moore; paternal grandparents, Danny and Patricia Turner; a number of aunts and uncles and extended family. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Florence Baptist Temple directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Saturday at Florence Baptist Temple. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

