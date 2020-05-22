Polly Carolyn Tedder Howle was escorted by the angels from her earthly castle to her Heavenly castle during the early morning hours of May 20, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1935 in the small community of Sardis, S.C., the youngest of ten siblings. She graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1952. On February 2, 1957, she married her Knight-in-Shining-Armor, Blaney Howle, III, and their love produced four beautiful daughters: Scarlett, Allison, Emily and a stillborn they named Shannon. Polly worked for Florence School District One for most of her career, starting at the main office then onto the halls of West Florence H. S. until her retirement in the late 1990s. She was then hired by Ralph Porter to help operate and run his Charters School Program. Polly was multi-talented and had a gift to play any tune "by ear" when requested on her piano. She had a certain style that no one else could match, and she could never say "no" to anyone who needed a pianist for any event. She performed for thousands upon thousands the majority of her 85 years. She loved her church family, serving as pianists at various churches throughout her life. She loved red lipstick and never went anywhere without a tube in her purse. She loved Jesus and taught her girls and grandchildren all about Him. She loved all her siblings. She loved all three of her girls. She loved her four grandsons and granddaughter. She loved Blaney and was never the same after he went before her in 2012. She loved her cats, Lulu and Harry. She loved her home and loved hosting thousands of events there. Her banana pudding was a hot item and constantly requested. She loved to sing, and now she sings in GOD's choir alongside our Daddy. We will miss that sweet soprano voice here on Earth. Polly loved people and never met a stranger. It was her mission on Earth to love everyone, and she did it better than anyone ever has. She is predeceased by her parents, Nolan Heyward and Lena Tedder, her husband, Blaney H. Howle, III, and a stillborn, Shannon. She is survived by her three daughters, Scarlett Shamblin, Allison Lowry (Ernie) and Emily Jordan, four grandsons Brandon Grove (Anna), Matthew Jordan, Luke Jordan (Chloe), and Jonathan Jordan, one granddaughter, Keena Jordan, sisters-in-law Barbara Deas and Belinda Bonnoitt, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 306 Cherokee Road, Florence, SC. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
