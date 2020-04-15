Penny Baxley Evans, 65, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Mrs. Evans was born in Georgetown, SC a daughter of the late John Clifton Baxley and Luvenia Douglas Baxley Moran. She was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and retired from Florence School District One Instructional Television. She was a member of Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church and a member of Woodmen of the World Walnut Lodge 52.Surviving are her husband, Ronnie L. Evans of Florence; brothers, Michael Clifton (Lou) Baxley and Jimmy Allen Baxley, both of Florence; sisters, Carolyn Baxley Crimminger, Nancy Baxley (James deceased) Weatherford, Johnnie Baxley (Thomas) Wright, and Peggy Baxley Munn, all of Florence.Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Florence Memorial Gardens.If anyone would like to pay their respects to Mrs. Evans may do so Friday, April 17, 2020 between 9 am and 12 noon at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The family understands the new social distancing guidelines, so please embrace them in your thoughts and prayers.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
