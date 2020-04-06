TIMMONSVILLE -- Peggy Hughes Cusaac, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 after a brief illness. The family will have a private graveside service at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. You may view a recording of the service on the Sardis Baptist Church or Layton-Anderson Funeral Home Facebook page after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.Peggy was born in Florence County, the daughter of, Mildred Browder Hughes and the late Archie Price Hughes. Peggy was employed for 30 years as a personal OR Tech/ Assistant for Dr. Joseph Dunlap at Pee Dee Orthopaedic Assoc, PA.Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Loraine Cusaac; son, Marty Sullivan; daughter, Sondra Dover and step-sons Carl (Terri) Cusaac and Brett Cusaac; sisters, Carol Belge, Janet Straub, Cheryl (Deryl) Poston; eight grandchildren; Karl (Megumi) Todd, Adam Dover, Justin Lowery, Jeremy Lighthall, Patrick Cusaac, Jessica (Koss) Legette, Marie Cusaac, Lindsey Cusaac and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Collins and sister, Cynthia Royal.Memorials may be made to Sardis Baptist Church, 3129 Sardis Hwy, Timmonsville, SC 29161, or McLeod Foundation, C/O McLeod Hospice, P O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
McLeod doctor sees critically ill patients with COVID-19
-
SCHSL not yet canceling spring sports season, holds out hope for prep sports in May, June
-
Former Florence County sheriff's lieutenant arrested on bribery charge
-
Two Pee Dee companies ready to meet demands for goods
-
Florence native made magic happen while working at Disney
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.