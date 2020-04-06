TIMMONSVILLE -- Peggy Hughes Cusaac, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 after a brief illness. The family will have a private graveside service at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery. You may view a recording of the service on the Sardis Baptist Church or Layton-Anderson Funeral Home Facebook page after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.Peggy was born in Florence County, the daughter of, Mildred Browder Hughes and the late Archie Price Hughes. Peggy was employed for 30 years as a personal OR Tech/ Assistant for Dr. Joseph Dunlap at Pee Dee Orthopaedic Assoc, PA.Surviving are her husband of 31 years, Loraine Cusaac; son, Marty Sullivan; daughter, Sondra Dover and step-sons Carl (Terri) Cusaac and Brett Cusaac; sisters, Carol Belge, Janet Straub, Cheryl (Deryl) Poston; eight grandchildren; Karl (Megumi) Todd, Adam Dover, Justin Lowery, Jeremy Lighthall, Patrick Cusaac, Jessica (Koss) Legette, Marie Cusaac, Lindsey Cusaac and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Collins and sister, Cynthia Royal.Memorials may be made to Sardis Baptist Church, 3129 Sardis Hwy, Timmonsville, SC 29161, or McLeod Foundation, C/O McLeod Hospice, P O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29501. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Cusaac as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.