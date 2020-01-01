DARLINGTON -- Paul Joseph Thomas Halchak, age 55, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. Born July 25, 1964 in Honolulu, Hawaii; Paul is the son of Paul Thomas Halchak and the late Leona Nadene Brown Mahon. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard, and worked various construction, appliance and automotive maintenance positions. In addition to his father, Paul Thomas Halchak, he is survived by his siblings, Georgann Gainey of Moncks Corner, Michael Halchak of Mechanicsville, Jude Halchak of Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the US Department of Veteran's Affairs for homeless veterans, at: www.va.gov/homeless. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

