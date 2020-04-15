On the eve of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 our dear friend and loved one, Mr. Paul Webb, was transported from his home to his Creator. He was born on August 1st ,1929 in Glenwood Kentucky, a son of the late Paul Webb Sr. and Marie Pitts Webb. Mr. Webb suffered had been confined to his home in his later months where he suffered from illness. He rarely was heard to fret or complain and looked forward to the moment when he would be absent from this life and forever be present with his Lord. Mr. Webb made peace with his Creator as a young boy. He read in Genesis 1 where God ordered everything to beget after its own kind and he never got over seeing that take place in God's creation. That order in creation led him to repentance and reconciliation with his loving Lord. He was a member of Santee Baptist Church, a good neighbor, a good friend, a loyal servant, and above all else a Consecrated Christian. Mr. Webb eloped with his sweetheart, Frances Sitterson, as a senior in high school on January 16, 1949 and they were married for 68 years. Mr. Webb was predeceased by his wife and life-long companion, Frances, his beloved daughter, Paula W. Sansbury and his brother, Carlos Webb. Mr. Webb is survived by; three sons, Freddie A. Webb of Murrells Inlet, David A. Webb of Santee, Jerry B. Webb of Santee, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was cared for in his last days by his granddaughter, Tia Dowling, his residing sons, Jerry and David Webb. A special thanks to Lydia, John, Woody and the McLeod Hospice team. Mr. Webb loved nature and was an avid hunter, fisherman, taxidermist, painter, golfer and philosopher. He loved his Savior, God's Word and had a concerning nature in his practice of talking with people about their soul. Although he was not very talented with musical ability, he loved folk music and would often sing "Polly Wolly Doodle", "Hugging Kissing & Chaulking Away", "Jumped on an Alligator's Tail". Mr. Webb is dearly loved and will be missed. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery. Cain Calcutt Funeral Home is honored to serve the Webb family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Santee Baptist Church or McLeod Hospice.
