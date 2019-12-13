KINGSTREE -- Patsy Diane Miles Chestnut, 70, wife of Frank Chestnut, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Georgetown Memorial Hospital.Patsy was born in Kingstree on October 29, 1949, a daughter of Mary Feagin Miles and the late Franklin Miles. She was a graduate of Limestone College and was retired after serving as the Director of Disabilities and Special Needs for many years. Patsy was a member of First Assembly of God, where she served as church secretary.In addition to her husband Frank and her mother Mary, both of Kingstree, Patsy is survived by: a sister, Deborah Miles June of Florence; a nephew, Brian June; a step-son, Don Chestnut, of Atlanta, GA; and her fur baby Lissie.Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Williamsburg Funeral Home, with burial in Kingstree Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Kingstree. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.

