Funeral service for Mr. Patrick Vincent Pipkins will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Wright Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Tara Village Subdivision - 3208 Holiday Dr., Florence.
Most Popular
-
David Prince resigns as South Florence's football coach
-
Four people arrested Thursday in Johnsonville drug raid
-
Florence One board approves adding fifth grades to four elementary schools
-
Memory of Lamar lineman Shane Amerson's father propels his mindset on field
-
Florence police want help solving shoplifting case at Beltline Walmart
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.