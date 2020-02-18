DARLINGTON -- It is with a heavy heart that the family of Patrick Downes of Darlington, SC, announces his passing after a brief fight with cancer, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Patrick was a native of Dublin, Ireland who called America his home after serving in the USAF from 1965-1969 at which time, he became a U.S. citizen. His zest for life and all things new provided a colorful canvas for which to apply his life's story. Patrick spent more than 20 years in radio and television broadcasting in the Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania markets. He spent years pursing interests and adventures, and has collected friends from all corners of the globe. Patrick can be described as the happiest man in the room and often heard whistling or humming an upbeat tune. Time spent with him was always short lived and his friendship and kindness extended to friends, family, and strangers alike. Patrick will be remembered as the happy Irishman, proud of his homeland and the Official Adopted Son of the South. At the age of 74 years old, Patrick will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sandra, and her son, Josh (Amy), and his sons, Patrick (Dawn) Downes, Michael (Ecko) Downes; daughter, Kelly (JP) Abbott, and sister-in-law, Rita Downes. Patrick leaves behind seven grandchildren: Patrick, Arianna, Jonathan, Sean, Evan, Charlotte Claire, and Leah, and the hounds of Medford Drive. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Downes and widow, Ann Downes.A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22nd in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of John and Patricia McRae, 309 S. McCall St. Darlington, and other times at the home, 203 Medford Dr. Darlington. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Patrick Downes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.