HARTSVILLE -- A celebration for the life of Patricia Burrell Hill 86, who entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019, will be held at 2 o'clock on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Hartsville, SC. The Reverend Ashley Cheek will officiate and the family will receive friends in the Narthex following the service.Patricia is the daughter of the late Henry and Cleta Allen Burrell. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harry Hill; son, Leon (Micki) Hill; daughters, Deborah (Tim) Griggs and Sharon Hogan; grandchildren, Jessica and Hillary Griggs, Alec Owens and Anna Catherine Dunlevy; great-grandson, Grayson Griggs, and her youngest brother, Doug (Nancy) Burrell.As a graduate of the University of Georgia in journalism, Patricia worked for The NORTHEAST GEORGIAN. After marrying Harry, Patricia focused most of her life on her family. She was passionate about family, cooking and her love of music. If she was not singing in the church choir or the Asheville Symphony she was singing her heartfelt songs in the kitchen while cooking her family a wonderful meal.Patricia was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She fought a good fight with Alzheimer's and she is finally at peace without struggles of the disease. Patricia will be missed by her family and all those who knew her.In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter, 140 Stonebridge Dr., Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.