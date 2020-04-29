BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Patricia Flanagan "Mamaw" Ripperdan, formerly of Florence, South Carolina, passed away at home in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 74.Patricia is survived by her daughter, Christie Johnson; daughter-in-law, Michelle Ripperdan; and grandchildren, Trevor Johnson, Elizabeth Ripperdan, and Samantha Ripperdan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ripperdan (64), and her two sons, Bradley Ripperdan (40) and Alan Ripperdan (infant).Patricia worked previously for Allstate and then with Jan's Hallmark. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed.The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Services of Alabama.Patricia's private burial will be with her late husband in Corydon, Indiana.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Ripperdan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.