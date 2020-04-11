Patricia Baker "Pat" DuRant Singleton, 87, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home in Conway, SC. She was born May 1, 1932, in Hemingway, SC, and was the daughter of the late Walter Legette Baker and Lorena Spivey Baker. She was an artist and singer, predeceased by two husbands, Itly Wilson "Pup" DuRant and Edward M. "Dick" Singleton, survived by four sons, Itly Wilson "Chip" DuRant, Jr, Walter Baker (Denise) DuRant, George Wesley (Natalie) DuRant, Patrick Dawsey (Merri) DuRant, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne DuRant and George Wesley DuRant, Jr. Pat has two surviving brothers, Keith Legette Baker, Walter Mitchell (Ann) Baker and a sister in law, Elizabeth "Tootsie" DuRant. Memorials can be sent to Hemingway First United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Hemingway, SC 29554. No arrangements have been made yet.
