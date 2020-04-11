Patricia Baker "Pat" DuRant Singleton, 87, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home in Conway, SC. She was born May 1, 1932, in Hemingway, SC, and was the daughter of the late Walter Legette Baker and Lorena Spivey Baker. She was an artist and singer, predeceased by two husbands, Itly Wilson "Pup" DuRant and Edward M. "Dick" Singleton, survived by four sons, Itly Wilson "Chip" DuRant, Jr, Walter Baker (Denise) DuRant, George Wesley (Natalie) DuRant, Patrick Dawsey (Merri) DuRant, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne DuRant and George Wesley DuRant, Jr. Pat has two surviving brothers, Keith Legette Baker, Walter Mitchell (Ann) Baker and a sister in law, Elizabeth "Tootsie" DuRant. Memorials can be sent to Hemingway First United Methodist Church, PO Box 6, Hemingway, SC 29554. No arrangements have been made yet.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Singleton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.