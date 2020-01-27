FLORENCE -- Patrick "Pat" B. Spivey, age 72, died suddenly at his home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Palmetto Street Church of God, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Belk Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00pm, and also from 12-1pm Wednesday at the church.Born August 9, 1947 in Darlington County, he was the son of the late Victor and Louise Bryant Spivey. Mr. Spivey graduated from St. John's High School and attended Mars Hill College. He retired as superintendent of the Melt Shop at NUCOR. He later managed the retread shop for Black's Tire Service before becoming a realtor for Coldwell Banker in Florence. Pat was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God, where he taught the Senior Alive Class. He also attended Christian Assembly Church, where he was an Elder and taught a Sunday school class.He is survived by his wife, Judy Gray Spivey, two sons and daughters-in-law, Shannon and Dawn Spivey, Brock and Carolyn Spivey, his grandson, Beck Spivey who was the joy of his life, two sisters, Linda Marsh and Venita (Chafee) Jones, many nieces and nephews, and a dear friend Iris Garland.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Victor C. Spivey, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Emma and Lester "Rags" Faircloth.Memorials may be made to Palmetto Street Church of God, 3132 W. Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
