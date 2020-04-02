FLORENCE -- A private funeral service for Pastor Earnestine Leola Gordon will be 12 Noon Saturday in the Christ Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She died March 18, 2010. She was a daughter of the late Robbie and Mamie Gordon. She was a graduate of Brockington High School, Allen University and Aenon Bible College. She taught in SC School System and retired after 33 years' service. She was the Founder and Senior Pastor of the Christ Pentecostal Holiness Church.Survivors include: two brothers, Massalena M. Gordon and Prince C. Gordon; a sister Mrs. Betty J. (Samuel) Gordon; a host of nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Earnestine Gordon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.