BELMONT, NC -- Pansy Marie Saverance, age 72, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020.Ms. Saverance was born March 10, 1947 in Horry County, a daughter of the late James Patterson and Bernice Altman Rabon. Prior to retirement, she was employed in banking. Ms. Saverance was predeceased by a brother, Billy Rabon and a niece, Lori Rabon.Surviving are one son, Alan Brent Skipper (Teresa) of Belmont, NC, one sister, Vera Fore of Aynor, one brother, Bobby Rabon (Brenda) of Florence, one sister-in-law, Ann Rabon of Aynor and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. John Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friend from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.Memorials may be sent to a local hospice agency or to a local animal shelter of one's choice.Please sign a guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
