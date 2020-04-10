MARION -- Pansy Lane Stanley, age 88, died April 7,2020. She was a lifelong resident of Marion, SC. Pansy was the daughter of the late Luther Lane and Sue Baxley Lane and was the wife of the late Hal T. Stanley. She is survived by her children, Sherrill Stanley of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Kay Stanley of Cary, NC, and Tom Stanley of Marion, SC; grandchildren Tyler Stanley of Greenville, SC and his mother Melinda Stanley of Florence, SC; Ramsey (husband Phillip) McBride of Simpsonville, SC; and Will (wife Denise) Swope of Charleston, SC; great-grand child Harper McBride, and niece Ann (husband Wade) Hornbeck of Timberville, VA. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Frank Lane and Melvin Lane; half-sisters Reba Tanner, Bessie Tyndell, Ora Mae Brown, Nadine Willie, Helen Atkinson; and son-in-law William (Bill) Swope.Donations may be made to Marion Presbyterian Church, PO Box 186 Marion, SC 29571. The family will announce arrangements at a later date. An online registry is available at Richardsonfh.net.
