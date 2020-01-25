NICHOLS -- Mrs. Pandora Abigail Lewis Perkins, 84, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at her home after an illness.Mrs. Perkins was born January 24, 1936 in Robeson County, NC, a daughter of the late J.P. and Thelma Lewis Lewis. She had retired from Anvil Knitwear and she had also worked at SoPakCo. Mrs. Perkins loved gardening, canning her vegetables, sewing and crocheting. She was a hard working and spiritual woman, who dearly loved her family and friends. Mrs. Perkins was a faithful member of North Mullins Baptist Church.Surviving Mrs. Perkins are a Sister, Betty Lou Herring of Darlington; her Children: Pamela Gail Shelley of Nichols, Diana Lynn (Jeff) Headman of Douglasville, GA and David S. (Lisa) Perkins, II of Rock Hill; her Grandchildren: Rachel (Richard, Jr.) Tefertiller, Amanda Headman, Joshua Headman and Ashly Lovell; and her Great Grandchildren: Jet Tefertiller, Tessa Tefertiller, Nellie Lovell and Steven Lovell, III.Mrs. Perkins was predeceased by 2 brothers, Hal Lewis, Richard Clyde Lewis, and a sister, Judy Annette Gaddy.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, January 27, at North Mullins Baptist Church, with Rev. Art Ramsey officiating. The services will be directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to North Mullins Baptist Church, PO Box 52, Mullins, SC 29574.

